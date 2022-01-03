Randall J Doyal (CEO) is a 40-year veteran of the fuel ethanol industry. He is the CEO of Al-Corn Clean Fuel in Claremont, Minnesota. Randall serves on many industry related boards (local, state and national). He is the chairman of the Board for Guardian Energy LLC in Janesville, MN and on the Board of Guardian Energy Management. Randall also serves as President of the Commission for Owatonna Public Utilities and on the Board of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.