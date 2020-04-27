To the editor:
I would just like to connect the dots for the Kellers since they don't seem to be able to do it themselves.
The reason the number of cases is lower than excepted and the number of deaths are also down is because so many of us are being responsible and following the governor's "Safe at Home" order. If we were not doing this, the number of case and deaths would be so much higher. Even one life lost to this epidemic is too much.
I say thank you to our governor for putting lives above dollars. Yes, we need to start opening more businesses in Minnesota, but we need to do to it in a manner that is safe for all. We cannot rush this — we must do it right!
Linda Mueller
Faribault