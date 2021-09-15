Twenty years ago, the skies over my farm were eerily silent (I lived right under one of the busiest approaches to MSP in the Twin Cities). Just a few days earlier, we had experienced the events forever seared into our minds under the label 9/11.
As a former military officer who had served during the trailing edge of Vietnam, I knew veterans who had been “in-country” and who suffered from the sorts of combat-fueled post traumatic stress disorder that can only come from being in the war, rather than just knowing about it (all of my war experience was second hand, as I served as a missile launch officer in Montana. While many of my peers served in Vietnam, I sat quite safely in my underground Launch Command Center in Montana, 80 feet underground).
So when, in 2001, we found ourselves in yet another war (though with whom was not immediately clear), it was no surprise that I turned to help my friend who had served in-country. We were both too long in the tooth to be of use, but our need to serve and defend was still strong, especially for him. Separated by too many miles, we talked and supported each other through those initial days, struggling to come to terms with the fact that we were just “too old” to re-up, knowing that, as always, this would be a war fought by the young, as most wars are.
Our reactions, however, are shared by most people who serve the nation. We felt we had survived where others had not. We re-experienced the emotions that survivors feel. Sometimes labeled survivor’s guilt, this is a mixture of sadness and shame. Sadness for having survived when others did not, and shame for the sense that we could have done more. When we go in we are excited at the prospect of delivering freedom and security. But modern counterinsurgency operations just do not deliver, and by the end we are weary and worn, and the exit seems so attractive.
In 1975, we were regaled with images of helicopters being shoved into the sea to make room for the next batch of refugees. Operation Babylift was implemented to get children and babies out of country before they became targets for the incoming communists. This war ended with similar images — cargo planes packed with refugees whose lives would be of no value to the incoming Taliban. The sight of people jumping from the twin towers in 2001 were matched with images of people falling from cargo planes as they attempted to flee Afghanistan.
The end of this war hit me in ways I did not expect. I’ve always felt that a big weakness of the western-style liberal democracies was that they are subject to a certain amount of “we can fix this” syndrome.
Whether we are going to “fix” an authoritarian, anti-democratic urge that has engulfed societies in difficult times, or “fix” an unenlightened tyranny built from a pre-modern and medieval world vie, or “fix” a society bent on genocide, we seem to weigh in as if we were riding a magic unicorn — where our wishes could make up for a local lack of desire for freedom or equality as we define it. It is with these hopes and aspirations that we lay the base for that fabled highway.
We then pave that highway with the bodies of the soldiers and civilians who are always the ones who pay the full price for our adventures in fixing.