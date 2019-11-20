Research shows outstanding evidence that supports high-quality early learning programs in communities across our nation to close the achievement gap.
There are multiple Minnesota initiatives that have generated results in reducing achievement gaps including Early Learning Scholarships and Race to the Top-Early Learning Challenge Grant. Faribault Public Schools continues to raise the bar throughout our multitude of early learning programming to bring our youth into accessible, affordable early learning programs including preschool, ECFE, and early intervention services.
In July 2019, the Minnesota Department of Education granted an expansion in our voluntary pre-kindergarten seats, allowing us to serve a total of 80 4-year-olds across the community at no cost to the families. We currently house pre-kindergarten programming at Jefferson Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Faribault Education Center and McKinley Early Childhood Center.
We are a four-star rated Parent Aware program, and because of this rating, we have access to award early learning scholarships to families so that everyone has access to quality education in all of our preschool classes. Our programming continues to see a need for expansion, as we identify students who need our services and support, crucial to overall development in the early years and success beyond.
Two new leadership roles have been developed from within our school this year; Lisa Engbrecht is the special education lead teacher, and Sheryl Tinaglia is the preschool department chair. Teaming with these two individuals has created an avenue of support for teachers and myself throughout our program, which in turn offers students a better quality education. I
It is our vision to continue to develop relationships in leadership that reflect our mission to provide support, encouragement and education in a setting of staff with expertise in our field. One way in which teachers are creating a classroom environment that is inclusive and specific to our community of early learners is through our implementation of the Pyramid Model.
Classroom teachers and support staff are in their second year of implementing and training in the Pyramid Model which builds our educators’ toolbox of ways to lay the foundation for nurturing responsive relationships and entering into a high-quality environment of support. This training offers targeted social emotional supports and intervention strategies to reach all students. It is important work because we know learning is only able to take place in these types of environments where students come, feel safe and basic needs are met.
The staff in our early childhood programs are amazing, dedicated individuals who understand how impactful their work is in these foundational years. It has been a smooth transition for me to come to a new in a place where you know staff have students’ needs and interests in the forefront of their planning and teaching. We love to get to know new families and see current families at our early childhood events in the community.
Sarah Rojas recently joined our team as the Help Me Grow coordinator and has already begun work on community events and outreach to get better connected with our Faribault families. We hope more families will continue to get connected to our programming this year!