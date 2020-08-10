Here is a special invitation as we are in this month of August – come shop Medford!
Even with school schedules still questionable, all family members have grown during these summer months. You have done a good job of going through drawers and closets and may just need a few items. You have kept paint suppliers busy with freshening up the walls of your homes.
Alan and Matthew and their helpful staffs are ready to offer assistance — whether a new single item or a room full of furniture. Check out Ashley Furniture and Furniture Mart along the West Frontage road. A great inventory of furniture and new, seasonal items are displayed throughout the stores to give you even more ideas!
At UltraOutlets, you will find plenty of parking spaces. Each store has its own entrance so you can shop and visit safely. A few are limiting a number of shoppers at any one time with sales associates outside to greet you and sharing the day’s specials. All are requiring masks as we follow state guidelines to keep everyone safe while enjoying your shopping experience. Great back to school sales and fall wear await. Several stores also have displays on the sidewalks out front so you can take your time and enjoy the fresh air too.
Our Economic Development Authority board members will be visiting and welcoming our newest stores this Wednesday evening. First stop-Barry Benjamin at Happy Tails Pet Store. His inventory of assorted fish is increasing, along with assorted reptiles—big and little. A still to-be-named boa constrictor-about six foot in length-is available. Barry assured me it only has to feed every two weeks. Bunny rabbits of various breeds and sizes are looking for homes. Of course, a great assortment of pet food will keep your pets healthy and happy. Second stop-Darla Terpstra at Bella Vita Salon is busy with clients catching up on haircuts, colors and all the tender loving care she and her daughter can assist with.
Third stop – Jamie and Melissa Pastiche at the new RADZOO with an expanded merchandise area and creatures to entertain all the people in your family. They are returning to full day, regular visiting hours Thursday-Sunday. Other weekdays have varying hours. All three sites have regular postings on their own Facebook pages.
UltraOutlets website: ultraoutlets.com also confirms store hours and current specials.
Downtown Medford has the two salons-Full Service Station and Magic Shear Salon — where you can call for an appointment. Jeri Wencl at Glitzy Fashions has a great sale underway for party dresses-whether teens, young adults, wedding attendants and mothers, you are sure to find something. This store is closed on Wednesdays, but hours are available on Facebook or by appointment.
Of course, don’t leave our downtown without stopping at Grampa’s Meats for their world-famous tri-tips or other meat selections to share around your table during the week.
Thank you for including us on your shopping tour. All of us in Medford welcome you while encouraging you to keep sanitizer on hand, washing your hands, respecting social distancing and wearing face masks. Stay safe and healthy!