Traffic quiz:
It is legal to operate a motor vehicle without a license plate light?
True or False
The use of headphones while driving a motor vehicle is legal as long as the driver has one ear uncovered.
True or False
The maximum bumper height for a private passenger vehicle or station wagon is 20 inches.
True or False
It is legal to drive a pickup with the tailgate down, even if it is empty?
True or False
An unattended vehicle obstructing traffic may be removed by a police officer.
True or False
Animals either ridden or herded are considered traffic while using the roadway for purposes of travel.
True or False
A Minnesota resident can receive a speeding ticket from another state jurisdiction, not pay the fine, and have his/her license in Minnesota suspended until such fines are paid.
True or False
A bottom-dump cargo vehicle transporting gravel must be equipped with wheel flaps that cover the entire width of the vehicle, and have a ground clearance of six inches or less when fully loaded.
True or False
A law enforcement agency can mandate the number of citations that they want their officers to write monthly?
True or False
You can loan your car to someone, even though you know their license is suspended.
True or False
Answer Key, 1:F 2:T 3:T 4:F 5:T 6:T 7:T 8:T 9:F 10:F
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.