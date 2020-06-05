Dear Neighbors,
In light of recent events in the Twin Cities, I’ve decided to organize a food and supply drive to help communities impacted riots and looting in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Here are the details:
What: Collecting food and supplies needed by the Minneapolis and St. Paul communities impacted by the events of the last week. Please use appropriate social distancing and safety measures during drop off.
When: Monday, June 8, from 2-6 p.m.
Where: River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St., Faribault
Here are the requested supplies:
Bread/Tortillas
Bottled Water
Bags of Rice
Canned Goods
Bags of Apples (or other fruits/vegetables that have a multi-day shelf life)
Box Cereal
Diapers/Wipes
Laundry Detergent
Bar Soap
Baby Food/Formula
First Aid Supplies
Feminine Hygiene Supplies
Toilet Paper
Body Wash
Shampoo
Tissues
Paper Towels
Face Masks
Dish Soap
Ziplock Bags
Let’s come together and show the Minneapolis and St. Paul communities that we are here to support them in their time of need. I hope to see you there!
Have a great weekend,
Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault
District 24B
Editor's Note: This letter was initially sent to Rep. Daniels' constituents.