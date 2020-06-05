Dear Neighbors,

In light of recent events in the Twin Cities, I’ve decided to organize a food and supply drive to help communities impacted riots and looting in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Here are the details:

What: Collecting food and supplies needed by the Minneapolis and St. Paul communities impacted by the events of the last week. Please use appropriate social distancing and safety measures during drop off.

When: Monday, June 8, from 2-6 p.m.

Where: River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St., Faribault

Here are the requested supplies:

Bread/Tortillas

Bottled Water

Bags of Rice

Canned Goods

Bags of Apples (or other fruits/vegetables that have a multi-day shelf life)

Box Cereal

Diapers/Wipes

Laundry Detergent

Bar Soap

Baby Food/Formula

First Aid Supplies

Feminine Hygiene Supplies

Toilet Paper

Body Wash

Shampoo

Tissues

Paper Towels

Face Masks

Dish Soap

Ziplock Bags

Let’s come together and show the Minneapolis and St. Paul communities that we are here to support them in their time of need. I hope to see you there!

Have a great weekend,

Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault

District 24B

Editor's Note: This letter was initially sent to Rep. Daniels' constituents.

Load comments