As we enter April, I direct your attention to the 50th anniversary celebration of Earth Day.
My own efforts to get something started locally has been largely compromised by corona virus stipulations that we stay at home as much as possible. First let’s celebrate progress as the first Earth Day was instigated by among other things that rivers were so polluted they caught fire! No wonder 10 percent of the population took to the streets. It was the launching of the modern environmental movement; specifically the Environmental Act.
Maybe looking at past presidents and their support would help us understand the progress. Thus President Nixon, who many list with Theodore Roosevelt as the most environmental leaders of our nation. His accomplishments include The Environmental Act, the Clean Air Act, as well as actions in Alaska that set aside over 104 million acres of forest ensuring that large portions remain undeveloped. Lyndon Johnson emphasized the danger of climate change that was now on a global scale due to radio active materials from the burning of fossil fuels. Barack Obama established 22 national monuments, also expanding others to total over 265 million acres of land and water, more than any other president.
If only I could stop here but the current President seems determined to reverse so many of these accomplishments primarily through the cancellation of the global pandemic exercise as a government agency. This is of highest level current concern as we face coronavirus. Could it have been averted by government action Certainly Not! But our being the number one nation in total numbers is a distinct possibility. Current indications that science and medical experts are being listened to offers possibility, but I am afraid it is too late, too late, too late to avoid the major epidemic that is upon us.
This leads me to move to the future and encourage you to consider what Joe Biden did as vice president and what he offers as future possibilities. His stance that the price of economic growth need not and will not be deterioration in the quality of our lives and our surroundings. The destiny of our land, air, and water is not in the hands of an uncontrollable agent. It is in our hands.
My wife, Joan, and I had a significant experience recently. I was reading an article on the Saturday editorial page of an individual who was questioning, even challenging the closing of businesses to prevent the gathering of people as a way to curb the spreading of the virus. Joan called my attention to an article in the current Time magazine tiled
“ Trump weighs the cost in lives to help the economy”. I can only respond with a phrase that has been drummed into me from early childhood, “ The love of money is the root of all evil”!