Every so often it’s good to reflect on the work that happens behind the scenes. Did you know that our small (four-person) SEMCAC Senior Dining crew has prepared and provided nearly 30,000 meals for senior diners so far this year? And that an additional nearly 15,000 meals have been delivered to pre-school-aged children? And further, did you know that this crew delivers meals in Faribault and also to Northfield?
Senior dining meals:
• In-person and via curbside service at Buckham West,
• Delivered to Golden Meadows Apartments in Faribault,
• FiftyNorth in Northfield.
• Eight Meals on Wheels routes delivered to individuals in their home by volunteers.
Head Start Programs for pre-school children:
• Delivered in Faribault
• Head Start facilities in Northfield.
As you can imagine, in order for all of this to work every day, the meal crew stays on a schedule. For that reason, when you want to dine in person or pick up at curbside, we need your reservation 24 hours in advance. If you want to eat on a Monday, we ask that you call in on the Friday before. Meal service in the dining room is going well with serving time at 11:30 a.m. When you are on time, it allows the crew to serve you and then get meals out the door to the curbside patrons.
Thanks to Jackie, Nick, Jeanine, Curt, and sub Janet for all their dedication and hard work. We continue to be grateful for the work they do “behind the scenes” at Buckham West. We’re also grateful to our dining room check-in volunteers and to all the good people who deliver Meals on Wheels. It’s definitely a team effort.
Annual Membership Meeting
All members are invited to attend our Annual Membership meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15th at Buckham West. Beginning at 1:30 we will hold an election for the Board of Directors and have our annual business meeting. Then following the meeting, we will celebrate the holidays with refreshments. This is a members-only event and no RSVP is needed.
Problem Solved
Are you looking for Christmas gift ideas? How about purchasing a gift certificate for one of the services that we offer here at Buckham West! We have them for Senior Dining, Membership Dues, Foot Clinic and Fashions on Central. As a new gift idea, you may also purchase coupons that can be used in our Coffee Shop. At only $1 each, you can gift your special senior with coffee from our Coffee Shop. If this seems like the perfect solution for you, we can help you by stopping to see us. Problem solved!
Tax Benefits
With just three weeks left in 2021, many people will want to take advantage of the tax benefit gained by making a charitable donation before the end of the year. If you are thinking
about making such a donation, a gift to Buckham West would be benefiting a worthwhile non-profit organization while you receive a tax benefit. Or if you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, a gift to Buckham West would also be greatly appreciated. A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution. Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
Free Exercise for Seniors
Do you wish you could improve your strength, balance and flexibility? Do you want to decrease your risk of falling? This free exercise program is for you. Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) is an evidence-based program proven to prevent falls through providing exercise classes, educational information and wellness self-assessments. Designed for older adults, SAIL classes include strength, balance, flexibility and aerobic training. Buckham West offers SAIL exercise classes in its fitness studio several times each week. The morning session is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:15-11:15am. Effective Monday, Dec. 6 th , the afternoon session is changing its schedule and will now be held on every Monday and Thursday from 3:00-4:00 p.m. If you are interested in joining, please contact the program administrator, Marlene Levine at 507-450-1518. You may also visit the class and check it out on your own!
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday. Dec. 7 at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. What could be more fun than to spend the holidays at a Toy Museum? Join us as we take a visit to The Toy and Miniature Museum in Kansas City, KS.
• Note date change! Thursday, Dec. 9 at New River Gorge National Park: America’s Newest National Park In December 2020, this 73,000-acre slice of paradise became the country’s newest national park. The lifeblood of the park is the New River, and despite its name it is believed to be one of the oldest rivers in the world.
Reminders
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2022.
• Sign up today for Senior Dining’s Christmas Dinner held on Tuesday, Dec. 14th. Reservations are a must! Call 332-7357.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357.