Nothing, not Hurricane Dorian, torrential rain, or even an early fall cold spell, gets in the way of Bertha’s monthly bridge game. She has the hors d’oeurves ready, wine is open and breathing, and the gang is all here: Joe, Clara and Frank. Bertha, as the host, shuffles the card and away they go.
Conversation and cards go hand in hand and, as with many septuagenarians, the talk often drifts to medical issues: who has what ailment, which doctor is the best, and whose medicines cost the most. This week Bertha takes the lead when telling just how much her glaucoma eye drops cost…over $100 for a little bottle that only lasts a month.
That is when Joe chimes in “Haven’t you tried any of the new glaucoma treatments that can help reduce the amount of drops you need?”
“What?” stammers the stunned Bertha?
“That’s right,” said Clara. “Joe had a laser treatment and his pressure has been great. He doesn’t need drops at all.”
“In fairness,” said Joe, “I never actually started the drops. My doctor suggested the laser right away instead of trying drops. He said it works about as well as the drops to lower my pressure, but without the hassle of medicating every day.”
Clara then explains to Frank that glaucoma is a disease of the eye in which high pressure can damage the nerve in the back of the eye, resulting in a gradual loss of peripheral vision. Treatment is to lower the pressure, often with drops but now more and more with a laser called SLT. “Selective Laser Something Or Other Starting with a T,” she concludes.
Joe adds “It works in about 3 out of 4 people and the pressure will stay down for 5 years in 3 out of 4. That is every bit as good as drops can do. The best part is that if it is still working 5 years after the treatment, it will almost certainly be working in 10 years.”
“Does it hurt?” Bertha wonders.
“Lasers are pretty much pain free,” says Joe. “I think you might have some discomfort for a few hours after, like a piece of gravel in the eye, and vision will be blurry the day of the treatment, but otherwise it is pretty simple.”
“That’s right,” adds Clara. “No IV, no sedation, and it only takes a few minutes. In fact, the process to get you ready for the treatment takes way longer than the treatment itself. And when was the last time a trip to the doctor took less than an hour, anyway?”
“As I understand it,” Joe adds, “now many eye doctors are using the laser as the first choice for people with glaucoma, with a goal of controlling pressures without drops for as long as possible.”
“What if it doesn’t lower your pressure? You said it works in 75% of people.” Frank asks.
“You can always try drops then” Clara offers.
“So let me summarize so I understand completely,” Frank says as he leans back in his chair. “For glaucoma, Bertha can buy drops to lower the pressure and put them in every day, maybe once or twice daily, or have a laser called the SLT that might allow her to control pressure without drops. Both options work well, but she will have to buy drops every month while the laser is a one and done treatment. Seems like simple choices to me. Now let’s play cards.”
“Okay,” Bertha says, “but forget Bridge…let’s play poker!”
“Again?” Frank whines. Then, after a heavy sigh, “Alright, I’m in…but can we use the chips this time, Bertha? I am still looking for my socks from the last time we played poker your way.”