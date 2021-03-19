The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department is moving forward with our plans for spring and summer programming. We will be publishing an online version of our Bulletin with constant updates to programs.
We are working to meet all guidelines as established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governor's Office. So, there are some constraints on total numbers in some programs. We are encouraging patrons to begin registering for programs before they fill up. In order to make registering easier you can register and pay online at ci.faribault.mn.us/632/Parks-Recreation.
The department is encouraging anyone in need of assistance to apply for our Tommy Allen Scholarship Fund. This is a scholarship fund that will assist with 50% of the cost of programs for youth. The residents of Faribault have helped to keep this fund available. Most recently we received a sizable memorial gift from Sandra Thomas' estate. This will allow us to offer more scholarships than we have been able to in the past.
Some of the upcoming programs to be watching for are swim lessons, youth floor hockey and our traveling tackle football program. The football program is a southern Minnesota football league that normally plays in the fall. This year there is a special season since it was cancelled last fall. For adults we have dance classes available in April. We are asking patrons to sign up as couples.
We are currently taking registrations for our adult summer softball league as well. We encourage everyone to take a look at all of the different leagues available and come out and have some fun.
Picnic shelters are currently available for rent. They can be reserved from May 1 through Sept. 30. All rentals are for the full day and will require all groups to follow social distancing guidelines. Shelters are available at North Alexander, South Alexander, Slevin, Two Rivers, Maple Lawn and Waupacuta parks. We are also in the process of adding a new shelter at Teepee Tonka Park which will be available as soon as shelter is built.
Our newest park located at the old Public Works site will also be constructed this summer available by the fall. This park will also have a new playground which will be constructed this spring.
One of our main summer programs is the concert in the park series at Central Park. This year we have been notified that due to the downturn in funds from 2020 COVID-19 the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council will not issue any grants. With this said, we find this to be such a needed activity that we are asking anyone that has an interest to Donate toward the Concert Series. For those that do not need their latest COVID stimulus checks this might be a great way to a donation on next years taxes. Currently there are 11 concerts scheduled on Thursday nights will but the final concert being in Central Park. The final concert of the year will be held at River Bend Nature Center.
Currently we are encountering a shortage of lifeguards for this summer. With Family Aquatic Center needing about 50 staff we have plenty of openings. If you are not currently certified, we have lifeguard classes available to you. Check online or give us call for more information.
Last but not least we have a number of drop in programs. Currently you need to call in to reserve a time slot but options are for water exercise classes, lap swimming, group exercise programs, mind and body classes, fitness room and of course the ever-popular pickleball.