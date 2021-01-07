The Faribault Area Chamber office was hopping with activity Wednesday. Unaware of the shock from what was going to happen in our nation’s capital later in the day we started with a staff meeting and discussed event modifications, office coverage, 2021 committee updates along with other business needing “accommodations” due to the continuing restrictions.
We’ve been in continuous operation throughout the pandemic and enthusiastically embrace the work as value we provide for our membership and community. I also prepared for the 2021 Session Priorities virtual meetings with our state legislators coming that afternoon.
So, as the news reached us, the morbid ritual of watching and reading coverage about the storming of the U.S. Capitol building while attempting to conduct other Chamber business began. With my heart sinking and my stomach aching I was reminded of the ‘vigilesque’ coverage at the start of the gulf wars. I was glued to the television, phoning family and close friends to check in and genuinely concerned about the consequences of the aggression.
Both then and now I also felt a sense of guilt over my overwhelming fear for our country obscuring my concern for the people who were in harms way. But this was also very different in that we were waging hostilities on ourselves.
To be certain, violent aggressions as a tool for protest have no place in any society. I’ll also testify that destruction of property, while criminal, is a distant second place to the threat to the safety of our fellow countrymen and women. Shame on those who support, excuse or take part in such debauchery. You are the worst of us no matter your cause or your intent. The incendiary nature of your tactics only serves to demote the value of your purpose and delegitimize the efforts of those following civilized protocols to enact change.
My call to action is simple today – stop excusing this behavior. Each of us has taken a position on issues involving protests and that’s really a good thing. I prefer that to blissful ignorance. However, we can no longer let our support for a “side” allow us to dismiss the antagonistic aggressions as passion for a purpose. We must condemn these physically destructive and fear-inflicting hostilities in totality.