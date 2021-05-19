The Faribault Education Center is the hub of all Adult Education and Early Childhood Family Education classes and services available through Faribault Public Schools.
This year has presented many challenges, but all FEC staff deserve a shoutout for their positive attitudes, innovation, and passion for student and family success.
This past year, we continued to offer adult education classes for English Language learning, GED prep, Adult Diploma and Career Pathways in a variety of formats (online, virtual and hybrid). We also added two amazing educators to our team, Angela Frawley and Anna Runestad, who lead our ECFE classes. All members of our community are welcome and invited to attend any of these classes!
Community Education staff are excited to have more in-person classes and activities this summer and this fall. We are planning to offer a full menu of enrichment activities and classes for youth, adults and adults with disabilities.
Youth Enrichment
• Atlantis Swim Club
• Keyboarding & Cursive Handwriting 101
• Coding
• Chess
• Varsity Builders Camp
• YEL Flag Football
• Project Runway
• Soccer
• Track and Field Decathlon
• Camp Invention
• Red Cross Swimming Lessons
• Driver’s Education
Adult Enrichment
• Anything Strings
• Will the Election Impact My Retirement?
• Master’s Lap Swim
• Sewing for Beginners
• Connected - How to Show Up for Your Kids in the Digital Age
• Why Do They Act That Way?
• Say Yes to No - Why Kids Need Loving Boundaries and How to Set Them
Project ABLE - Adults with Disabilities
• Bowling League
• Pizza Bingo
• Night Out of Eating
• Arts & Crafts
• Food Finds
• Mini Golf at Water’s Edge in Owatonna
• River Bend Nature Center Hiking
To see the full descriptions and/or to sign up, visit faribault.ce.eleyo.com.