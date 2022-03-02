Nationwide, over 90% of criminal cases are resolved by plea bargains. Mostly this involves a negotiation where the person accused agrees to admit to a lesser sentence or a lesser charge than they might receive if they lost the case at trial.
Often these two situations are described as either charge bargaining or sentence bargaining. In many cases the negotiation may involve both of these concepts.
There are many goals to be balanced when negotiating a plea agreement. As an initial matter, the crime and the strength and durability of the evidence against the defendant must be weighed.
We need to consult and consider the input of any victim in the crime. If a victim no longer supports prosecution or will not voluntarily provide testimony that may change the approach we take with the case.
The criminal history of the accused and their willingness to accept responsibility must also be considered. If they will not accept responsibility that pushes the case toward trial. The court cannot accept a plea from someone who will not admit they did something wrong, nor should it.
The goal of the court and the prosecution is to seek justice. Coercing a plea from someone who denies they committed a crime does not serve those ends.
Anyone who denies responsibility is entitled to a fair trial to require the state to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. If a defendant asserts they did nothing wrong, everyone involved should make sure that person has the opportunity to defend the case at trial and require the prosecution to prove the case.
Felony sentencing in Minnesota is controlled by the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, which have been in place since 1980. Sentencing negotiations may include a departure from the guidelines, whether upwards from the proscribed sentence or downwards. Charge bargaining to a different level of offense would give a different range of offenses.
The Rice County Attorney's Office has a prescribed set of charging guidelines, available at: www.co.rice.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/888/Charging-Guidelines
There is also a set of plea negotiation guidelines which is available at: www.co.rice.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/895/Plea-Negotiation-Guidelines
Among the directions in our negotiations policy is one given by the U.S. Supreme Court in a 1949 case, Williams v. New York. “The punishment should fit the offender not merely the crime.”
To me this means very clearly that we are looking at all the facts and circumstances of the crime, the victim, if any, and the offender. We are charged with the duty to be fair to all the parties involved and will not shirk our duty simply because it is difficult.
We will try cases where trial is appropriate and settle those where the settlement is fair to all the parties involved. This is a difficult balancing act, and there will certainly be situations where someone believes we did not meet our goals, but we will consistently do the best we can to seek justice for both the victims and the offenders.