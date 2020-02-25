To the editor:
Rep. Jim Hagedorn held a town meeting in Faribault this past Saturday, Feb. 22. The purpose of town meetings is for constituents to have a chance to speak to their congressional representative about any concerns and ask questions. This is a civil and orderly process — democracy in action.
However, a few individuals brought some drama and chaos into the meeting this Saturday by shouting, interrupting, insulting and generally acting in a rude, uncivilized and disrespectful manner. This was disruptive to the people who were there — those individuals who wished to ask questions of Rep. Hagedorn and address any concerns they may have.
What has happened to civility in this country and in Faribault?
Those on the Democratic left talk about rights and anti-bullying, but bullying is exactly what they did to the residents of Rice County on Saturday afternoon, and this is what is happening at the national, state and local levels of government. These individuals seem to think that if you don’t agree with their ideology, they can bully their way into getting what they want.
I, and many others, are tired of the democratic left’s tactics — by the way, this has been going on for quite a while. Also, if you don’t have cable or internet, you won’t see this on the nightly news.
It is time that the people perpetrating these methods be held accountable for their disrespectful and bullying antics. These individuals have turned into the very thing they say they hate. No compromising and no respect for others — only bullying resulting in chaos and drama.
A final note — despite the bullying, democracy did go forth and people did have their concerns and questions addressed by Rep. Hagedorn. I believe, with God’s grace, democracy is stronger than the leftists trying to smother our rights as citizens.
Linda Moore
Faribault