“You just took another year off my life.” ---Mom
My mother, whose life fell just a bit short of 91 years, should have outlived Methuselah, based on the number of times her children did something daringly and glaringly dangerous or foolish. There were seven of us, and we lived on the Iron Range---enough said. I am also assuming the infallible accuracy attributed to mothers everywhere.
If you’re reading this, than you have survived the mayhem of the annual sojourn around the sun, along with its politics, cries for social justice and a rather spotty lockdown for pandemic prevention. Kudos to you, and sympathy for those who have not managed as well, be they the sufferers of calamity or actual victims of a meme year gone quite literally viral. Our life expectancy has officially been downgraded by one year as a result. Let us hope that the light at the end of the tunnel is not an oncoming train.
Our language has expanded to include such words & phrases as “Blursday” and “business pajamas”. We have entered banks and liquor stores fully masked, but not feared, merely going about normal business. Like Russian babies, traditionally bundled so tightly that only their eyes remain unencumbered, we have learned to judge not by facial expressions as much as eye contact. “Read my lips” has become a sly joke rather than an admonishment. Now even our faces have become adorned with advertisements, be it the place we work, our favorite team, or some silent statement of angst.
Perhaps one of the more salient effects of this past twelve months has been the acceleration of a business trend already in play: telecommuting. Several major corporations have now recognized that not only do many people work better from home, but that saves an immense amount of overhead by not having to provide a common workspace. We are not galley slaves requiring constant oversight to be whipped into motion, even if we feel that way at times. For work accomplished via communication and computer, the reduction of stress by traffic avoidance has also reduced congestion & stress for those who remain mobile for work. Even dropping from five days to three for on-site requirements is a blessing. The savings in fuel & frustration are measurable.
Out of necessity or preference, the family unit has become more central to our lives. We again have found how important those medical workers in color-coded uniforms can be. So, too, the unseen faces of food processing & delivery, including even the lowliest of clerks manning checkout counters and bagging our purchases. They are there, even as the rest of us huddle in closer groups, daring only to venture as needed. The cooperative nature of society should now seem more obvious to those who have pretended that only the famous are valuable.
I spent more time outside, especially tending the garden, a project that had otherwise fallen prey to excessive alternate activities. We cooked over a backyard fire pit at least forty or fifty times, finally doing so every month of the past year. The 2018 EF-0 tornado, for all of its damage, provided ample firewood for that, almost as if an intended preparation. Social media, for all its potential faults, was often a savior for the isolated. Staying home meant more flossing & teeth brushing, certainly important when dental offices were limited. (Of course, wearing a mask in public also covers less attention to dental hygiene as well…) Like many others, we also found it easier to justify more time up north, isolated but nonetheless happy.
It was quite often in my early years up north that I would see a simple motto on the walls of a cabin, bait shop or even in offices: “God does not take away from one’s time on Earth those hours spent fishing”. Perhaps the lessons learned and the reorganization of our lives will add a few years on to our expected lifespans.