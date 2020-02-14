This past month we said good bye to a long-standing member of the Parks and Recreation Board.
Cheri Sterling had been a member since 2002. After 18 years volunteering to make the Ccty and Parks and Recreation Department a better place she decided to step back.
I want to personally thank Cheri for all of her time, talents and input. Thank you, Cheri. I also want to welcome Mike Ross. He will be joining the Parks and Recreation Board beginning in February. Welcome Mike. We look forward to getting to know you.
We have several events that are being rescheduled from January’s snowstorm. The Ice Fishing clinic held at Washington will be held on Feb. 29 as will the Spikefest Volleyball tournament. Both are great programs and to find out more about them call the parks and recreation department.
A new group has formed as a subcommittee from the Parks and Recreation Board. The group does not have a name yet but will be researching and planning for an inclusive playground. This would be a playground for people with disabilities of all types. We will be meeting about night per month. If anyone is interested in joining this group to provide input please give me a call and I can answer any questions you might have as well as provide information on upcoming meetings. There is much more to plan for then one might think.
Locations, sensory issues and fully accessible are some of the major items we will be dealing with. Once all of this is figured out, we will need to do some fund raising. Stay tuned for more information or join the committee and help plan a new amenity.
I will make one more plug for Heritage Days. We still need volunteers to help with the planning of the event. I have mentioned in the past how small the planning group is getting. If some new volunteers do not step up soon, this might be another event that goes on the ways side. It is a fun group to join. If you are interested please give me a call at the parks and recreation department.
The next Buckham Bulletin will be coming out within the next week or so. Please look for all of the spring and many of the summer activities we have to offer. Hard to believe we are already beginning to plan our summer days when we look out the window and see all this snow. Which reminds me, Thank you to Public Works and Parks Department staff for all of the work on removing snow so the rest of us can get to where we want to go.