As I look out the window and watch the leaves drop from the trees, I am reminded that fall shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.
The start of this school year has been one for the history books, challenging all of us in ways we never imagined. However, it has also provided opportunities for us to think outside the box as we continue our mission to provide high-quality, equitable opportunities for all of our students to grow as learners and citizens.
As we continue throughout this unique school year, our goal is to utilize this disruption to the existing education system and reimagine what we want post-COVID education to look like in Faribault Public Schools. Just like the leaves falling from the trees, this school year is an opportunity for us to let go of what is no longer working for our students, families, and our community, and to grow from our existing excellence, developing pathways for the success of all students.
I joined the Faribault team as director of teaching and learning in July knowing this was going to be an unprecedented school year, unlike anything we have ever experienced before. As I reflect on the start of the school year, we have had many successes, we have had opportunities for growth, and we have learned a lot, but through it all, I am grateful for the amazing students, families, staff, and community we have in our Faribault family. Thank you for your support as we continue to work tirelessly to ensure our students and families have the best experience possible during these challenging times.
Over my 13 years in education, as a teacher, instructional coach, curriculum coordinator and AVID district director, I have been committed to closing the expectation and opportunity gap. As a mother of two, I believe every parent wants the best for their child and that we are all doing the best we can every single day. I believe every child is a unique individual with strengths and talents, and that it is our work as an education system to partner with our parents, families, and community to develop these strengths and talents.
Together, I know we can take the excellence that I see throughout our schools, build from that foundation, transform our schools and make Faribault Public Schools the gold standard around how students learn in the 21st century. Utilizing our seven-period day to develop and expand our career pathways, reimagining our elementary schools to create choice within our district, and bridging student success through strong middle school programming that provides opportunities for students to explore, experience, and engage in areas of interest that can propel them forward on their path to success.
While we continue to take things one day at a time, committed to creating high-quality, equitable opportunities in this new school structure, there is a question that continues to be on my heart and in my mind, How can we make the most of this disruption and use it as a vehicle to create an educational system that helps each and every student succeed? I know this work cannot happen overnight but I know it can be done.
I look forward to partnering with you, building from our strengths, and keeping our students, families and community at the forefront of our work.