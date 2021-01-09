Keeping well during the cold winter months is important. Following are some tips to help you stay well.
Keep warm
• Wear several thin layers of clothes rather than one thick layer
• Choose clothes made with wool, cotton or fleecy materials
• In the coldest weather, wear bed socks and a hat, as well as thermal nightwear
Keep your home warm
• Fit draft proofing to help seal gaps around windows and doors
• Lay insulation in the loft or attic areas to reduce heat loss
• Ensure your hot water heater and water pipes are protected from the cold of an outer wall
• Check your heating system is working properly and serviced at least once a year
• Make sure you know how to set the heating controls
Eat well
• Aim to have at least one hot meal a day and have hot drinks regularly through the day
• Have a hot drink before bedtime
• Prepare a thermos flask of a hot drink to have by your bed in case you feel cold in the night
• Winter is a time when everyone’s health can suffer. Illness, like flu and pneumonia, can lead to serious complications for older people, so it is really important to ensure their health is in good check and they are eating well. It is important to ensure all older people have access to nutritionally balanced meals, as good nutrition is even more vital during the winter months.