My friend Teresa often calls herself a “food hoarder.” When I hear this, thoughts of a basement full of store-bought canned and boxed foods comes to mind. I asked her what she meant by this, she replied that she has a freezer full of meat and a pantry full of home-canned foods. This conversation made me wonder if I too am a food hoarder or, are we simply homesteaders trying to live a self-sufficient lifestyle?
Life has drastically changed for me in the last few years. I became a “homecomer,” leaving Minneapolis to move back home to Faribault. We started to farm. I left my career in international sales. And I started to take a deep dive into understanding what it means to eat “real food” which led to a change in our eating, cooking and grocery shopping habits.
Like most people, I used to make weekly trips to the grocery store to stock up on foods that I wanted to cook or eat during the next week. Many of those foods came in a box or a can and was something that was cut, cooked, processed or packaged by another person.
Today, I shop primarily from our home pantry and chest freezers. Yes, I said “freezers” plural and they are full of meat from animals raised on our farm or by another farmer that we know, as well as vegetables and fruit grown on local farms. What we don’t raise ourselves, we source from other local, mostly small-scale farmers or food producers.
Today I can and preserve foods year-round, with the most intense season for that being late summer and fall. In the past two months, I’ve pickled cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and peppers. About 100 pounds of tomatoes became stewed tomatoes, tomato sauce and sloppy Joe mix. Broccoli, peppers, beans, leeks, berries have been frozen to enjoy throughout the year.
When I food prep for the week, I go to the freezer and pull out a whole chicken, a roast, steaks, or ground beef or pork or a variety of these. All of our vegetables come from our weekly CSA share or the farmers market. When the Minnesota growing season ends, I’ll have plenty of preserved fruits and vegetables to continue eating locally year-round.
When we started farming, we talked about being more self-reliant producing our own food and being less dependent on buying from larger corporations. We’ve made huge strides towards this in the past four years. If this is something that you strive to do, start by making a few changes. Freeze or can your favorite vegetable, grow a small garden, buy locally produced meat, talk with others that live this way. Having a freezer full of meat and a pantry full of vegetables doesn’t make us food hoarders. It makes us more self-sufficient and more in control of our health and our lives.