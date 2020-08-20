People, by nature, thrive in predictable and structured environments. COVID-19 has shaken this sense of security and we are all grasping for some sense of normalcy and some sense of predictability. People, by nature, are also quite adaptable and resilient. We are able to find ways to process the loss of what was, adapt to changes in circumstances, and find new ways to enjoy life.
In all years past, that we can remember, this has been the time of year when students and parents are enjoying summer vacations, going to fairs, spending time with friends or family, and getting ready for the return to school. This year is different in so many ways. Many students are yearning to return to normalcy; to see their friends, to learn new things, to play sports, to have a routine. Many parents are wishing for the same things for their kids.
If you are a parent of a student this year, you may be wondering what you can do to help your child or teen adjust to this unprecedented school year. First, it is important to know that whatever decision you make regarding your children’s schooling is okay. You have been put in a position like none other with having to choose whether to send your children to school or keep them home. Every person is different, every family is different, and there is no right or wrong choice that fits all.
Second, it is vital that parents take care of their own mental health. This is a difficult time to be a parent. There are increased worries and increased responsibilities. Youth look to adults to learn how to respond to situations. When parents practice good self-care and balance in their own lives, their children learn this as a way to manage stress as well. Parents can take care of themselves by getting enough sleep, eating healthy foods, exercising, making time for leisure activities, practicing mindfulness (paying attention to the present moment), practicing gratitude (noticing what you are thankful for), and avoiding using substances to self-medicate. Parents can seek support from other adults who understand what they are going through. Parents can seek professional supports as well, such as therapy or NAMI groups.
Maintaining structure and routine in your own life will inevitably provide structure and routine in your children’s and teenager’s lives. We all need to have consistency and balance with sleep, nutrition, exercise, leisure time, work time, screen time, alone time, and social time. It is important to balance productivity and rest, and to put things in place to keep these two things separate. For example, set up space in the home to be used only for schooling or work. Set a schedule ahead of time for work and leisure activities, allowing for breaks and transition times. Take note that most people are spending a lot more time on electronic devices than usual. While this is essential, as face to face interactions are limited, too much screen time can have negative effects. Parents need to be aware what apps their children and teenagers are using to assure safety. You also need to encourage non-screen time throughout each day.
Parents can also help kids and teens by listening to their experiences and validating their emotions. Your children and teenagers have undoubtedly experienced a wide range of emotions over the last six months. Ask open ended questions and encourage them to talk. Remember to share with them the message that all of their feelings make sense. Honor their experiences by listening without judgment.
Parents can read books with their children about coronavirus and how to cope. The website nycdoe.libguides.com has several easy to access and free eBooks about coronavirus in multiple languages.
Parents can talk with kids and teens about their own experiences and how they have been able to work through problems (without oversharing, which could cause increased fears in youth). Parents can share with their children and teenagers why they are making certain decisions that impact the family. Parents should keep a positive outlook, or at least show this to their kids. Remember, kids and teens model our actions. Focusing on the positives, hope for the future, and what we are thankful for will enhance our youth’s ability to cope and make the best of what they have.
Parents can engage in regular contact with teachers and the school. This will give the message to their children/teens that there are adults in their lives who are working together in their best interest. It will also allow for communication about any mental health concerns that either the parent or school staff may notice.
Signs that your child or teen may need professional help: Hopelessness, lack of motivation, insomnia or hypersomnia, significant changes in appetite, separation anxiety, excessive fears, avoidance of activities, inability to function, using substances, engaging in self-harm, suicidal thoughts. Professional help, such as therapy and medication management are available via telehealth (through the computer or phone) to assure safety from the virus.
Try to stay positive. We will get through this!