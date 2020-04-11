With the sun beginning to show up more frequently, the thought of taking a quick walk is more inviting than ever. Walking is a gentle, low-impact exercise that can ease you into a higher level of fitness and health. It’s one of your body’s most natural forms of exercise. Walking is safe, simple, doesn’t require a lot of expensive equipment and the health benefits are many. Walking for fitness can help you achieve a number of important health goals:
• Reduce your risk of a heart attack
• Manage your blood pressure
• Reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes
• Manage your diabetes
• Manage your weight
• Manage stress and boost your spirits
• Stay strong and active
Starting a walking program takes initiative, and sticking with it takes commitment. But when you think of the potential health benefits, it’s well worth your effort. Over time you’ll likely feel more invigorated, and able to walk longer distances without feeling winded.
Sometimes things come up that keep you from sticking to a regular walking program. Often people can be too hard on themselves when this occurs. They might miss a few days and give up their walking routine completely.
You don’t have to let a few days off sabotage your plan to reach a higher level of fitness and improved health. Follow these tips to get back in the game:
• Think positively. Don’t let negative self-talk get in the way of starting again.
• Re-evaluate your goals. Set realistic goals for yourself, such as 30 minutes of moderately intense physical activity five days per week.
• Get going. Build walking into your schedule today.
• Continually plan. If you’re taking a trip or working overtime, think of strategies for incorporating short walks into your day to keep your plan on track.
Even though the first steps of any journey can be the most difficult, it helps to keep your goals foremost in your mind. Once you take that first step, you’re on the way to an important destination — better health.
If you aren’t physically active, or if you have a chronic health condition, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, kidney disease, liver disease, or arthritis, see your health care provider before starting an exercise program. She or he can help you develop a program appropriate for your situation.