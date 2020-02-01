This time of year in our church year is really in between some major holidays.
Just a month ago we were in Advent and Christmas, coming up at the end of February is Lent. So what does that mean for this in-between time? This is a great time to work on personal disciplines. How is your prayer life?
Paul says in 1 Thessalonians 5:17, “Pray without ceasing.”
Simple right? But we all get caught up in this life, forgetting to pray. I get caught up in the to-do list of my life that I even forget to pray.
So what do we do to pray without stopping? Firstly we need to understand that prayer is a conversation between us and God. God is always with us, by our side, not just when we call on him. So then prayer turns from us calling on God to us simply turning to the one who is always at our side.
What about other disciplines of the faith? How often are you in God’s word? In God’s word we read and hear about who He is and how He works. We see how God has created and is still involved in His creation, caring for our needs. Most importantly, we hear of our God who humbles himself to the point of death, to save people from sin and death. Knowledge of this is vital to our walk of faith, and not just knowing it but KNOWING it, ya know?
Confusion aside, there’s a difference between knowing that Jesus has died for you and is risen for you, and then being able to express you knowledge in it. When you really know it, you are able to explain it, you see the Word of God and its truth in everyday situations of your life. And to grow in that knowledge, you must be in God’s word. This means you’re hearing it in church, you’re studying it in a small group and you’re reading it on a daily basis. This will also lead you to pray more!
Finally, a big discipline we miss as Christians is loving service. Many think of Christians as combative. We’re angry Evangelicals who will get angry at anyone who disagrees with us. The way to address this is by living as God calls us to live, to love our neighbors. Paul tells us about the marks of a true Christian in Romans 12. True Christians are genuine, abhorring what is evil and clinging to what is good. Not lazy but fervent in spirit. Blessing those who persecute us, repaying evil with good.
All of this is easier said than done, which is why this is all about growth. We’re striving towards these things, not for our salvation, but to grow closer to God. To grow to be those people we have been redeemed to be. You have no been forgiven of your sins so you can do whatever you want, but to be a child of God.