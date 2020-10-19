I am a white person living in America. Simply because of that, I have privilege — white privilege. That is one truth. Another truth is that, in America, racism exists and has existed for hundreds of years. Those two truths are inextricably linked together.
I don’t get asked about my race. It’s like I don’t have a race. I am just a person, it’s the default condition for white people. I don’t get looked at suspiciously in stores or on the street. I haven’t ever been turned down for a loan or a mortgage. I don’t get asked where I am from and if I do, it means what town or state, not which foreign country.
When my son drives his car at night, I don’t worry that he could be shot and killed because he drove too fast or too slow or with a broken tail light. I don’t worry that my daughter will be called a bad mother just because of the color of her skin.
I am white and I have privilege. I trust my doctor and the medical systems that provide service to me. I can walk into a fancy store and not have security follow me around until I leave. I can live in any neighborhood I choose without neighbors worrying that my presence will lower property values. I can wear a hoodie with the hood pulled up to walk my dog and no one gets suspicious. I take these things for granted.
I have these and many more privileges. But I didn’t earn them; I didn’t even ask for them. And for much of my life, I didn’t even recognize them as privileges. They were just the way life was.
Like many other white people, I am accepting the invitation to face the truth of my white privilege.
In the early 1960s, before the Civil Rights Act, before the Voting Rights Act and before the Fair Housing Act, when Americans were surveyed about whether Black and brown folks were treated equally, 80% of white Americans said yes. In the early 2000s, when asked if racism was a significant, national problem in America, only 6% said yes.
Black and brown people have always known the truth about racism in America because it is the life they live. Too many white people, including me, have had the luxury, the privilege of denying the reality of racism. Identifying and understanding white privilege is my first action step toward dismantling racism.
Conversations about white privilege and actions to dismantle racism are painful and difficult. It takes courage to participate. I believe it is what my privilege requires of me. I believe it is a worthy gift for the young people I care about.