To the Editor:
First, I want to thank Don Dammert for his time and thought to express his concerns regarding our school district. His letter helps us to reflect on other points of view; there are almost always other points of view.
I would like to begin with why students leave our district in favor of our neighboring districts. These districts have seven-period days, which significantly expand students’ opportunities to qualify in reaching their required courses for graduation. Our six-period day results in some of our students needing summer school classes. Attending summer school can financially impact students’ ability to earn and reduce the need for larger student loans for future higher education expenses.
For every student that transfers to another district, our district loses the $6,348 per student that is given to all school districts. For the 313 student transfers to Northfield and Medford, this totals $1.98 million for the year. School districts have flexibility and can use these dollars as they choose.
Our district’s enrollment is 3,867. I have read that our district’s levy support is $826 per student, and Northfield is $2,049 per student. The difference in total annual revenue between Northfield and Faribault for the levy is $4.73 million. Does this mean Northfield residents value education more than Faribault residents?
I have also read that our levy taxes for education have been reduced by over 14% since 2011. This is a result of statutory changes and paying off all school debt from previous bonds. Faribault public schools is basically debt free.
I believe that parenting and education are the two most responsibilities of any society. Levy taxes are the most efficient taxes we pay since they stay in our district and are not encumbered by being sent to and disbursed by other branches of government.
In my opinion giving teachers proper resources, financing and an efficient workplace is important and money well spent.
Thanks again to Don Dammert for his letter to the editor that caused me to reflect and research my above comments. I will vote yes and encourage others to vote yes on Nov. 5.
George Wickstrom, Jr.
Faribault