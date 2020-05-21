The past few weeks I’ve been on a mission to outfit my family with properly sized, budget-friendly, functional bikes.
Knowing we’ll be spending the summer mostly around home, I needed to make sure we could be ‘out and about’ — able to experience a small slice of two-wheeled freedom. But I will tell you, it wasn’t easy! Not an affordable bike could be found in the store or online. Facebook and Craigslist searches turned up possibilities, but you had to act fast or miss out!
Eventually, I was able to secure one for my 14 year-old son. We hastily drove to an unfamiliar location north of town at 8 p.m. to pick it up before someone else could get it the next morning. The following day my husband was able to drive cross-country to Waseca and pick one up for himself. Yes, bike mission accomplished!
The next day, relaxing in the backyard, I watched the neighborhood kids riding up and down the street (and listened to mine complaining about having to play outside). My thoughts turned to the broader community and all the young people who do not enjoy the kind of advantages my children do. I reflected, “What did it take for us to procure two bikes in such a relatively short amount of time?” I concluded privilege.
In the past I would have concluded persistence, resourcefulness or just dumb luck but, as I pondered all the layers of privilege that allowed me to accomplish my goal, I realized I have it much easier than many others in our community and I haven’t done a thing to earn it.
Yes, we can afford to buy bikes, albeit used bikes, but there is so much more to privilege than money in the bank. Beyond the cash required, we have a reliable internet connection that allowed me to look for used bikes on my phone, computer or laptop whenever I felt like it. We have flexible jobs that allow us to stay home during the pandemic, still earn income, attend to our children’s distance learning and keep an eye on sale postings.
We have a van, driver’s licenses, auto insurance and money for gas that allowed us to pick up the bikes at a moment’s notice. We have food, warm beds and the assurance that all will be well tomorrow. With this stability comes the mental and emotional space to plan and prepare for June, July and August.
However, what if circumstances were different. What if my family experienced food insecurity, English as a second language,or systemic racism and discrimination. I doubt procuring bikes would make the priority list.
This June, through the Allina Health Free Bikes for Kids program, 125 bikes will go to local kids in need. Please join FYI and the Faribault Community Schools in identifying those who could benefit. Race, ethnicity, poverty and circumstance should not determine opportunity or outcomes for Faribault youth, especially owning a bike.