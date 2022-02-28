Is the Minnesota Senate proposal to cut Social Security taxes good for seniors? A resounding no.
I am a Social Security recipient myself. On the surface, the Senate’s proposal to end state taxes on Social Security sounds great.
But look deeper. The reality is that 60% of Minnesota seniors pay very little or are already exempt from paying taxes on Social Security income.
This proposal offers little or no benefit to seniors with income less than $75,000. Policy analysts surmise that the GOP proposal will save a Social Security recipient with $60,000 income a paltry $300 a year.
So who are the big winners with this GOP proposal? Seniors with deep pockets will get much, much greater benefit.
Seniors making $160,000 would save nearly $1,200. Indeed, 49% of the tax cut would go to Social Security recipients with more than $100,000 in annual adjusted gross income. These taxpayers are already able to deduct expenses like health care, business expenditures, and other costs that those of us with less income can. This tax cut rewards them even more.
What difference does it make if taxes are cut for wealthy Social Security recipients? Ending taxes on Social Security will result in a permanent $500 million hole in the state budget.
That’s half-a-billion dollars less every year that the state will gather from people who are doing just fine. This tax cut will create a gaping hole in the state’s budget — a hole that will undercut services that seniors rely on. A bad decision at a time when the number of seniors is growing in Minnesota.
So I ask, does Minnesota need to reduce taxes for our wealthiest senior citizens while jeopardizing health care, housing and other services for those without hefty retirement income? I say, “No.”