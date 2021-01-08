Minnesota’s 2021 Legislative Session officially began January 5th when I joined 133 other state representatives being sworn into office during a ceremony at the State Capitol.
I am thankful for the opportunity to continue representing our community in St. Paul. This year, the legislature will approve a two-year state budget. As we consider how to best allocate taxpayer dollars, I will always work to limit government spending and promote personal freedom and liberty. This includes continuing to push for an end to Governor Walz’s peacetime emergency powers so that the legislature and governor can work hand in hand as we manage the COVID-19 response.
Most of my work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. For the 2021-2022 legislative biennium, I have been appointed to serve on the following committees:
• Early Childhood Finance and Policy
• Education Finance
• Higher Education Finance and Policy
Walz Eases Business Restrictions
On Wednesday, Governor Walz announced that he was rolling back restrictions on businesses. The latest executive order will allow restaurants and many other businesses that have been closed to reopen and allow customers inside. These changes go into effect late Sunday night.
Here are the details:
• Restaurants are allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity with a max of 150. Groups can include no more than six people, and tables must be spaced six feet apart. Bar service is allowed to resume to customers in groups of two. Restrictions on dining between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. remain in place.
• Gyms remain capped at 25 percent, maximum capacity raised to 150, and classes can be increased to 25 people with distancing.
• Outdoor events and entertainment capacity remains at 25 percent with the maximum capacity raised to 250.
• Indoor entertainment and events (bowling alleys, movie theaters, museums, etc.) may open at 25 percent with a cap of 150.
• Youth and adult sports games may resume January 14 with spectators subject to the same indoor entertainment restrictions.
• Pools are open at 25% capacity.
• Wedding receptions and other "private parties" may resume with limits. If food and drink is served there is a limit of two households or 10 people indoors and 3 households/15 people outdoors. If there is no food/drunk, they are covered by the event/entertainment restrictions.
• Churches remain open at 50% but the overall capacity limit has been lifted so there is no maximum.
Staying in Touch
Please do not hesitate to reach out to me to share any thoughts or concerns you may have about state government or the job I'm doing as your representative. It would be great to talk with you. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-8237 or via email at rep.brian.daniels@house.mn.