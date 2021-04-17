The lifetime prevalence of neck pain is estimated to be 48.5% with costs for this condition in the United States estimated at $20 billion per year.
Neck pain can be caused by any number of disorders and diseases. The most common cause is classified as mechanical malfunction, which occurs after years of normal use, overuse and misuse. The neck supports the heavy weight of the head while still allowing it to tilt, turn and nod. Decades of such use can cause neck pain for nearly half of all people.
If healthcare providers could prevent an episode of neck pain, patients would be able to live with less pain and disability. Several medical research teams have explored this idea. In fact, one research team conducted a scientific review of high-quality studies aimed at preventing a future episode of neck pain. They conducted a very comprehensive search and found several high quality trials, but only two treatment strategies had enough data to be included in their review: ergonomic programs and exercise programs.
The results from quality trials found evidence that therapeutic rehab exercise reduces the risk of a new episode of neck pain by 53%. The evidence also found that ergonomic programs do not reduce the risk of a new neck pain episode.
The results of this review are similar to findings regarding the prevention of low back pain. Research has found that lumbar rehabilitation exercise programs can reduce the risk of a new episode of low back pain by 35%.
If a medication were available that prevented future episodes of neck or back pain by 35% to 53%, it would generate hundreds of billions of dollars per year!
Currently, the health insurance industry has failed to prioritize preventive strategies for neck and back pain. Instead, it handsomely compensates healthcare providers for treatment, not prevention. Considering that the cost of healthcare services in the U.S. is over $100 billion annually for these conditions, the insurance industry could save a lot of money and save patients from a lot of unnecessary suffering by prioritizing preventive strategies.
The time has come for the insurance industry to embrace healthcare providers for their ability to deliver therapeutic rehab exercise programs that effectively reduce the risk of new episodes of neck pain and low back pain.
Neck pain used to be something many patients simply had to endure. Now, most of us can prevent the next episode with a therapeutic rehab exercise program. Contact your local healthcare provider for training in effective rehab exercise programs.