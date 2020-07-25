“What is truth?”
This was the question that hung in the air just before Jesus’ crucifixion. In a conversation with Pontius Pilate, Jesus had just stated that he came to ‘testify to the truth’ and although we can’t hear the inflection of his voice or know what he was thinking, Pilate’s response is a question many are still trying to answer today —“What is truth?”
Far more than a 2000-year-old personal meditation by a Roman official, this is a question that matters because the truth matters.
Jesus said of himself in John Chapter 14, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” This claim is profound. Jesus is not just presenting “a way, a truth, and a life” to be considered among many, He is exclusively claiming to be “The Way, The Truth, and The Life” within Himself alone. Not ideologies, but an actual person. Over many years now our culture has been experiencing the creeping effects of post-modern ideologies. Post-modernism is an ideology that denies the reality of an absolute truth, where things are relative and subjective in nature, even staples of our society like logic and reason are scrutinized. To be clear, many people aren’t walking around claiming to be devout post-modernists, however because of the impact this worldview has had on our society, a hallmark we are seeing is the use of the terms “My truth” and “Your truth.” Do you see how this contrasts with Jesus’ claim?
There is a very real aspect to the fact that all of us as human beings have grown up with different experiences. We all have infinitely different dynamics to our lives that have shaped who we are as people. Although these dynamics help form our worldview; they do not determine reality. Reality needs to be based in truth, not our personal experiences.
God wants us in touch with reality. He wants us to walk in truth. A famous verse that is quoted often is John 8:32, “and you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” What we often forget to read is the verse before that which reads, “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine.”
The reason it matters that there is an absolute truth, is because it is not found in a philosophy, it’s found in a person and that person is Jesus Christ. If there is an absolute truth and that truth is the person of Jesus Christ, then we are held accountable to that truth. The wonderful news is that Jesus came to set us free. Maybe “Your truth” has had setbacks and disappointments, but this doesn’t have to be your reality. Jesus came to be “the Way” that guides you, “the Truth” that frees you, and “the Life” that sustains you, all through the cross he bore for you. Amen.