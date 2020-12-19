Neck pain is commonly associated with sitting in front of a computer for prolonged periods of time. So is there a “best” or “ideal” type of desk to use when working at a computer all day?
The sit-stand desk has gained significant popularity in recent years, especially with an 83% increase in sedentary jobs since the 1950s. In a 2018 study, researchers compared the effect of using a sitting and standing desk for 90 minutes among 20 healthy adults. Researchers monitored typing task performance and discomfort, vascular/blood flow, and muscular changes in the neck, shoulders, and arms and found that standing desk use resulted in greater engagement of the shoulder girdle stabilizing muscles (a good thing), less strain on the lower trapezius muscles, less upper body pain, and better typing performance. The authors of the study recommend further studies to identify how standing affects more complex computer tasks over longer work sessions in symptomatic workers.
Another type of desk that is available is a treadmill desk. In one study, researchers found that treadmill desk use resulted in less upper limb pain when compared with seated desk use, as well as healthier muscle performance from the low back paraspinal muscles, wrist extensor muscles, external abdominal obliques, lower trapezius, and anterior deltoids.
What about the trend of having a small cycling device under the desk? In a 2019 study, researchers observed that participants performed better on typing tasks when cycling, especially at greater intensity.
Doctors of chiropractic are frequently asked about sit/stand desk options, with or without lower limb exercising. A common answer is to mix it up, sit or stand as needed, and vary the level of under-the-desk exercise depending on how you feel. These studies support that standing, walking, and/or cycling may be a healthier option than the traditional sit-only, sedentary desk.