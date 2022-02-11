Every year I attend the Republican caucus in Bridgewater Township. This year, I looked around the room to see if any of the people that I hear about in the mainstream media were there.
Listening to that media, I expected the room to be filled with people wearing horned Viking helmets and furs and yelling and waving banners and just generally misbehaving. At least, these are the straw men that I often hear described by outsiders as they try to characterize and silence conservatives. There's nothing like a big label of racism to make it possible for you to ignore a group because they're "racists."
Instead of a gaggle of misfits, I saw a room with just regular people — some farmers, some city folk (crossing the rural-urban divide) — but all concerned for the state of the nation. That's to be expected at a political meeting.
I've heard that wearing a mask is a virtue signal that you are a good Democrat. But I also saw some people in that meeting who were wearing masks, no doubt for very personal reasons. That said, however, I must admit that there weren't a lot of masks. So the straw man stereotype has some validity.
I know that many of the minds in that room had similarly strong but false stereotypes that encapsulate their opinions of DFL caucus attendees. In general, my impressions are that caucus attendees, who ultimately own and manage the obstacle courses we demand that our candidates run before being given the endorsement, tend to be a bit more extreme than the average voters.
While Democratic pundits seem to love to apply the label, "racist" to the Republicans, Republican activists similarly like to use labels like "socialist" to characterize and pigeonhole their Democratic opposites.
These exercises in labeling primarily serve to keep us from listening to each other's hearts and minds as we instead suit up for battle.
And just as the military industrial complex makes money off of war not peace, so too do our political parties make money off of partisanship not off of cooperation. But cooperation is necessary if we are to find enduring solutions. And few in the caucus room are able to step out of the echo chamber to find and champion cooperative solutions, nor to endorse politicians who favor dialog across aisles.
Those of us who find ourselves uncomfortable with the extremists have to work to be heard and must be willing to stand against the partisanship that our political parties require, and indeed foster, to make money.
Standing against this political duopoly, this political-industrial complex, are organizations like No Labels (nolabels.org), Braver Angels (braverangels.org), and media outlets that focus on presenting both sides or even all sides of our arguments (www.allsides.com/unbiased-balanced-news).
As a military veteran and an active follower of Braver Angels, I stood (figuratively) at my Republican caucus table (with a whopping eight attendees at that table). I reminded them that as a sworn defender of the Constitution, had I been in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, I would have been behind the barricades defending the Constitution against the mob.
But as a liberty-loving conservative, I do recognize that periodically we have to have the courage to question our foundations and to confirm that the great experiment in self governance started in 1776 is still on track. The best places to act on that need, however, is not within our respective political parties, but rather in the fertile fields of public conversations.