To the editor:
As a brain tumor survivor, I fully support the concept of making sure that everyone who has healthcare needs is able to have access to affordable and quality care.
That’s why I’m concerned about the discussions we’ve been hearing on the national level about Medicare-for-All, a public option, a Medicare buy-in, or similar fundamental changes to our healthcare system. These types of proposals, if enacted, would result in consumers and patients having fewer choices and less control over their doctors, coverage, and treatment.
On top of that, given that the cost of healthcare continues to rise, these proposals would only lead to higher taxes on families, lower quality of care for patients, and long wait times for people in need of care. For those of us in rural communities, we are already dealing with doctor shortages and other access challenges.
There is definitely a need for public healthcare programs, but we should focus on protecting those programs while working to increase options by encouraging competition and innovation in the market. Some innovative private sector ideas include establishing high risk pools and having value-based pricing.
We all agree that healthcare costs are getting out of control. The focus of our elected members of Congress from Minnesota, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, should be on fixing what’s currently broken with our healthcare system, not major overhauls to our system that would disrupt people’s current coverage and make things more expensive for working families.
State Rep. Brian Daniels
R-Faribault