Faribault Parks and Recreation is excited to be up and running. After a few months of not being able to run any programming we are back. We are not able to offer everything as we have in the past, but are providing as many opportunities as possible for the Faribault community.
One of the first programs we were able to offer was the Concerts in the Park series at Central Park. This runs every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. through late August. We have been so pleased with support from the community on the social distancing that has taken place. If you go to a concert or drive by, everyone is spread out and they use the entire park. Thank you to everyone for doing this.
We have begun our summer movie series also. The movies will be running on Friday nights at Central Park at dusk. These movies are another great way to get out and have some fun. Upcoming movies will include “Incredibles 2,” “Toy Story 4” and “The Lion King.” These are all fun for the whole family.
The Community Center is also partially open. We are offering lap swims, water exercise and swim lessons. The fitness room is open and pickle ball can be played in the gym. We do have to have everyone call and reserve a spot as we do have limitations on how many people can be in each area at all times. Picnic shelters are also being rented again but we do have a limit of 25 with social distancing.
We also have to keep busy disinfecting areas of use.
There have also been park maintenance projects happening through out town. The Meadows Park has been mostly completed in North east Faribault. The basketball courts in North Alexander Park have been painted and look great. Bell Field has gotten a facelift. There is a trail planned around Prairie park and that will go in later this season. A new playground is planned for Windsor park and pickle ball courts at Windsor and Meadows will get painted. We will also be replacing shelter number 4 at North Alexander park this year. So, lots of great things happening this year.
One area we can use some help on from the community is vandalism. We have certainly seen an uptick of all types of vandalism. Breaking bottles, graffiti in the parks and especially in the Teepee Tonka Tunnel, and of course major littering. All of this requires parks staff to focus their energy on clean up and repairs and does not allow them to be able to make improvements for the citizens of Faribault.
With your help, we can slow or stop all of this selfless behavior.
If anyone has questions on specific programs we welcome your input. While we are open, we are working hard with the limitations we have to keep everyone safe.
Have a great day!