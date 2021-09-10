Earlier this week in a letter to the editor, Lynda Boudreau began by stating that our school district promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are proud to say that this is absolutely true. Our learning community features students, families, and staff from a variety of backgrounds who come together to learn from each other and grow together.
We say “Every Falcon, Every Day” because we pride ourselves on providing equitable opportunities for every student who enters our schools.
Additionally, the letter accurately stated that any member of the Faribault community is welcome to review educational materials and has the right to opt out based on Minnesota Statute 120B.20. We welcome the opportunity to share the work being done to educate our Faribault Falcons, as well as partner with our families and community in this important work.
Unfortunately, the letter also contained several inaccurate claims about the district, including: that students are being coerced and their conversations controlled when talking about race, that students are being indoctrinated, and that they are being taught “Critical Race Theory.” All of these claims are false.
As our mission states, we are dedicated to providing an education that “nurtures, inspires, challenges, and empowers all students to engage and grow as learners and citizens.” Part of challenging and empowering students is creating conditions for students to engage in learning and conversations around various issues and topics facing our community and society at large. Our staff addresses these topics within the context of the Minnesota Academic Standards and approaches them through an unbiased, historically accurate, apolitical lens.
Todd Sesker, superintendent, Faribault Public Schools