My Christmas tree is down and is feeding a herd of goats and the decorations are packed away for another year. My house looks a little drab without all those holiday decorations but when I step into my kitchen and look at my garden window, I see color and amazing blooms! This past fall I purchased some amaryllis bulbs and planted them. I’ve done this for several years now and the reds, whites and variegated colors brighten up these cold snowy days.
Each fall you can purchase these bulbs in any greenhouse, on-line or even big box retail stores. I usually buy 5 to 6 different ones to get a wide variety. These bulbs are prized for their exotic trumpet-shaped flowers which are born on 1-2 foot leafless stalks. And the colors are amazing! They are easy to grow, especially if you purchase them in a box containing the bulb, growing medium and container. Follow the directions on the box and wait for the color to pop out in your window.
But one of the biggest questions I get about them is “what do I do with them AFTER they are done blooming?” They want to know if there is a secret to keeping these bulbs blooming year after year.
After the flowers have faded, cut them off to prevent seed formation as this will deplete important energy reserves in the bulb. Leave the flower stalk until it has turned yellow as this helps promote photosynthesis which creates more energy for future leaf development. Make sure the bulb is in a sunny location and continue to water and fertilize.
When all danger of frost is past in the spring, acclimate the amaryllis outdoors first into shade or indirect sunlight. Then gradually move into a sunny location so that it receives at least 6 hours of sunlight daily. Continue to water and fertilize to help build up nutrients in the bulb for flower production next year.
Once freezing temps are in the forecast bring the amaryllis indoors as they will not survive frost or freezing temperatures.
Once you bring them inside you can continue to let them grow; amaryllis do not need a dormant period. Bring them in and water and wait for them to rebloom. But if you want to control the bloom time and have them blooming later in the winter you can force them into dormancy.
For them to go dormant store in a cool, dry location such as a basement or closet if the temperature is 50-60 degrees. The leaves will eventually become brown and dry at which time you cut them off. Leave in the dark for at least 8-12 weeks and do not water during this time. Keep checking them periodically for mold or mildew which can be treated with fungicide. If during these inspections, you notice new green growth before the 8-12 weeks remove them from the dark, place in a sunny window and water and fertilize. If after 8-12 weeks and no new growth has appeared, remove from the dark and place in a sunny location and start watering and fertilizing. Flowers should appear in 4 to 6 weeks.
It’s these beauties that brighten my long winter days. Of the five I have 2 are done blooming, one is about ready to burst into bloom and the other two still have a ways to go so I’ll just sit back and wait.
Happy gigging!