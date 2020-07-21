No one goes through life without any difficulties. Some things are more serious or challenging than others, and no one is immune. What matters is what we do with difficult things.
Resilience is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. We sometimes think of it as toughness or the ability to bounce back from hard things Building resiliency skills helps us be happier and, according to Mayo Clinic, these skills help protect us from mental illnesses like depression, anxiety and alcohol or drug misuse. Resilience is associated with living longer and having greater life satisfaction. Resiliency skills are something we can learn and strengthen at any age.
Resiliency is a protective factor for healthy youth development, too. The struggles children and teens face by may seem small or easy to handle. For youth, who have less experience and fewer skills, the problems and disappointments are very real.
Let’s look at some examples. A 10-year-old child desperately wants a pet of her own and has set her sights on a bird. Finally, her parents surrender, and she brings home a darling green budgie who she names Ozzie. Excited, she introduces Ozzie to the whole family, coaxes him to perch on her finger and delights in his playfulness. One day, less than a week since his arrival, Ozzie is laying on the floor of his cage. Panicked, the family tries everything to revive him, but he dies, only days after being adopted. She is devastated.
A high school star hockey player and his team finally win their way to the State Hockey Tournament. After two years of almost making it, he is beyond excited to play in the tournament his senior year. The day before the tournament starts, Minnesota is hit with a record-breaking snowstorm, closing schools, businesses and roadways. Nothing is moving and no end is in sight. After four days, the storm moves on but there is no opportunity to reschedule the tournament. The dream is gone and the young man is crushed.
Adults know there will be more pets, more tournaments and more opportunities. We know their disappointment and sadness are real. We can’t change or prevent what happened. But we can help them gain and strengthen their resiliency skills. Our first task is to acknowledge the pain. It is real, and it hurts. Being a good listener helps them to talk about and accept their feelings.
Don’t try to fix them … even though that seems like a parent’s job! Remember, you may be angry at the big box pet store for selling a sick bird, or furious the hockey venue couldn’t be rescheduled, but sharing that reaction may inhibit a young person’s ability (and yours) to move past the disappointment.
Caring adults can help youth explore what they can learn from the experience and how it can help them in the future. This takes work and time. Reframing (looking at things in a new way) helps us grow strong. Help them maintain hope, a sense that good things can happen for them.
Continue to check in, give support and remind the young person they can get through tough times. Moving past tough times creates stronger, healthier youth … and adults!