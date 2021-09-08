As the Faribault school district rolls out its new curriculum to promote ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’, their delivery method, Courageous Conversations About Race (CCAR) by Glenn Singleton, reveals a broader political agenda. The field guide uses controlled ‘conversations’, not to be shared outside of group, to coerce students to accept pre-designed conclusions about racism. This approach represents a toxic worldview called Critical Race Theory.
The real disservice here is the district’s unwillingness to inform parents about the controversial material being used to indoctrinate their kids.
Citizens for Renewing America, describes Critical Race Theory (CRT) as a branch of Critical Social Justice, that believes all society must be viewed through the lens of identity politics, and everything that makes up America and American Society is racist. This includes Christianity, free markets, traditional marriage and family structures, rule of law, and representative government. CRT divides students into groups based on race, ethnicity, sexual preference, religion, disability status, and gender to determine privilege or oppressed status. Because people of color were discriminated against in the past, white people, including children in schools, need to be discriminated against now in order to make up for it. Student demonstration and activism is expected in order to fight racism.
The district’s resource CCAR, defines White privilege as “the amount of melanin in a person’s skin, hair and eyes…the more melanin a person has, the less privilege or racial advantage (they) receive.” “White privilege… refers to the advantages White people receive simply by virtue of their appearance…an invisible package of unearned assets” (P 189).
CCAR’s task is to “challenge systemic White racism,” (P 227) dismantle ‘White culture’ characteristics such as: self-reliance, objective thinking, traditions, work ethic, and religion. CCAR also promotes modified discipline policies for people of color (P 265).
The district’s silence has created frustrating circumstances for parents:
• Parents were not informed of the controversial sexual and racial equity curriculum being taught to their kids
• Parents were not informed of legal rights and options available to protect their kids
Minnesota parental right to review educational materials
Under MN Stats 120B.20, (revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/120B.20) parents are allowed to review the content of instructional materials to be provided to their minor child. If a parent objects to the content, reasonable arrangements for alternative instruction can be made with school personnel. Schools cannot penalize students for opting out, or require parents to pay for alternative instruction.
Minnesota parent and student opt-out notice
The same Minnesota law allows parents to present an Opt-Out Notice for each child, each school year, with three boxes to check. The opt-out form serves as a notice that your child is to be exempted from:
• Sex related education, that may conflict with your religious practices or family beliefs.
• Private information obtained without your written consent, that reveals you or your child’s political, religious, or sexual beliefs, and additional areas of personal information
• Immunization due to religious exemption. Find the form here: bit.ly/38PnCRE.
Find the Toolkit Combatting Critical Race Theory in your Community at citizensrenewingamerica.com.