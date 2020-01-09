To the editor:
On behalf of the area’s community choir, Beau Chant, I would like to thank Misty Schwab for the great newspaper article in November. We appreciate her interest in our group and her help in spreading the word about our performances and upcoming travels.
Thank you as well to the many concert sponsors who made our performances possible. Because of the community’s help and interest we were happy to share our music with two large audiences in December.
We will begin rehearsing in February for our Spring Concert “Start Spreadin’ the News”. That concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday May 3 at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, Faribault. Tickets will again be available at beauchantmn@gmail.com.
Thank you to Faribault Daily News for their help in “spreadin’” our news!
Dione Belling