In a 1980 debate with President Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan asked, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” The answer then was a resounding “no.”
It’s the same today. We don’t even need to go back four years. Just two years ago, we had border security, low inflation, security in our cities, low gas prices, gross domestic product growth and a rising stock market. Two years into the Biden administration, any gains we made are lost.
Illegal immigrants are crossing the border at the rate of 1.6 million a year. Remember, Joe Biden invited them, said they were a gift. Maybe not.
Sixty-six who were caught are on the FBI’s Terror Watch list. Some are drug runners who flood our country with Fentanyl and other drugs. An analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform found illegal immigrants cost the U.S. $143.1 billion annually.
Inflation has reached 9.1%, the highest in four decades, caused in part by flooding the economy with $5 trillion in government giveaways. That massive infusion of money fueled what NBC News termed “the biggest fraud in a generation” and the record-setting uptick in my grocery bill and the prices I pay for clothing and services.
Crime rates — assaults, carjackings, street racing, store thefts — have risen in our cities large and small. Law-breakers are ignored, but parents of school children are labeled “domestic terrorists.”
Respect for law enforcement is at an all-time low, but we don’t hear Biden speaking up for those who put their lives on the line to protect us. Vice President Kamala Harris even encouraged people to donate to a bail fund for those who were jailed for rioting. Representative Ilhan Omar was recorded saying “Defund the Police and calling the Minneapolis Police Department “rotten to the root.”
Gas prices are at an all-time high. After its policies drove prices to $5 per gallon, the Biden administration is gleeful that it’s now “under $4 per gallon.” That decrease — achieved by depleting the Strategic Oil Reserve and by throwing the economy into recession — still leaves regular folks unable to afford to commute to work. They must make budget cuts elsewhere or dip into savings.
Our gross domestic product dropped by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and 0.9% in the second quarter. The GDP is an indicator of our economic health, a measure of the market value of the goods and services produced in the U.S. Obviously, our economic health is in decline.
Anyone in the stock market or with even meager investments has lost a lot of value. For those of us on a fixed income and depending on investments to cover expenses, losses of this magnitude put our future in doubt.
This administration has harmed our safety and security, but they do nothing to repair the damage. Instead, they’re piling on, touring the nation to celebrate another massive spending bill. Fancifully christened “The Inflation Reduction Act,” it’ll cost us $739 billion.
Not to worry. Biden and company will recoup the cost by hiring 87,000 new IRS employees to scrutinize our tax returns.
Celebrating yet?