FarmFest is an annual summer event that brings together industry and farmers so that both groups can network and grow their farming operations. Held near Morgan, it is a premier opportunity for vendors to talk with farmers of every stripe.
Such a collection naturally draws politicians like flies to farm by-products (if you will). So it was no surprise that politicians were well represented. Politicians compete for the voters' nod in a wide variety of topics and a public microphone, shared, is a great way to bring them out of their respective corners and, one hopes, to get them to speak to all rather than just to their base.
A really big issue in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District is that of climate change (70% think it is happening, and well over that expect the government to take action, per Yale Climate Opinion research in 2021).
Minnesota farmers, indeed, farmers everywhere, are probably the most aware of any of how the changing climate is changing everything. They do not have the luxury that city folk do of continuing to debate and wonder. Their world is already confronted with the effects, and a farmer who does not attend to that is going to find themselves planting the wrong crops at the wrong times.
In debates, when asked about climate change, it is customary for Republicans to redirect to instead answer an unexpressed question about their favorite drum, the economy, as in "Most Americans are concerned with the economy, inflation and crime in this district. They're not overly concerned with the climate right now."
This remark, in the context of a campaign event at FarmFest 2022, reflects the politics on the ground, but may hide a deeper issue. Our two major political parties maneuver for advantage in part by trying to keep the voters focused on the issues that divide us the most severely.
Inconveniently for the two parties, climate change is not a dividing issue among most voters. Indeed, recent research suggests that while it may not be the top issue for many, it is a top issue for some (39%, according to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, April 2022).
This means that in a tight election it is imperative that candidates not provide a quick excuse to voters looking for a reason to vote against them. For Republicans this usually means trying to downplay climate change, and that appears to be the tactic that is often relied on.
Unfortunately for moderate Republicans, there are two inconvenient truths holding them back from being proactive on climate change.
The first is the myth among their own base that Republicans are all strongly against taking action on climate change. This myth becomes an in-party litmus test, and any Republican candidate who does not toe that line risks losing some support from their base.
The second myth, especially among Independents and Democrats, is that Republicans are all climate deniers. This second myth is convenient for anyone wanting to use climate change as a divider.
The reality is deeper and more nuanced. At a national convention of climate activists this summer, attendees heard interesting information that reported that even among some deep-pocket Republican Donald Trump supporters there is a call for action on climate. For whatever reasons (and it may be simple pragmatics), this key group is pushing for Republicans to be proactive on solving or mitigating climate change.
This reality is reinforced by the announcement last year of a House climate change task force, which has created a six-pillar plan to address climate change. Although many of the pillars seem to be talking points, one would expect these points to become more fleshed out as the plan is developed.
Complementing the task force is the House Conservative Climate Caucus. This marks the first time that Republicans have organized a group to address climate change.
The two complementary efforts signal that a sea change in the Republican party could be underway. It is a certainty that these actions will become targeted by the other parties, since any movement toward solutions stands in the way of their mythology, and that will be alarming to the activists.
So, Republicans, next time you are asked about climate change, you can note that your voters are concerned, and you can point to Republican Congressional leadership to claim the conservative high ground on solutions.