Anger is a natural and necessary emotion that everyone experiences. It is meant to let you know that: something needs to be confronted, thoughts or perception need to be examined, personal boundaries are being threatened, a course or action needs to be evaluated, there is a need to relinquish control over something, or that you need to ask for clarification. 

  

Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments