Experience is the No. 1 attribute that a county commissioner needs. With inflation at a 40-year high, grocery inflation at 13.5%, gas prices soaring, it is easy to realize that fiscal responsibility needs to be at the top of the agenda.
I believe that Gerry Hoisington is the man with the experience necessary to navigate the difficult times we are living in.
As a construction superintendent for over 30 years, he has managed many multi-million dollar projects. He has coordinated and worked with city engineers, contractors, owners, city planners and many others to bring his projects to completion within budget.
He knows how to listen and how to get things done. He will be mindful of the taxpayers' money. Gerry raised a large family on a single income and knows how to live within a fixed budget. He will bring this mentality to the board and seek to be efficient and productive.
Gerry is also a man of integrity. He believes that everyone's opinion is worthy of consideration.
He once told me, "Many times it was the guy at the bottom of the rung, the one who's been working day in and day out on the construction project, who can see the solution to a problem." I've also heard him say, "If I don't know the answer, I will find someone who does."
Gerry will bring this common sense philosophy to the County Board. In the coming lean years, Gerry is the man who will make the most efficient use of our tax dollars and be a voice of reason.
