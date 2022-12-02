...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Sharply falling
temperatures could cause a flash-freeze. Gusty winds could also
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
In 1988, the Minnesota Legislature approved a new law called “Truth in Taxation”, which aims to improve transparency and accountability Minnesota’s property tax system. The law requires city and county governments to adopt a proposed levy every September for the forthcoming year, send out notices to residents about how their property taxes will be affected, and then hold a public meeting where these budget and tax issues can be discussed and debated in an open forum, with input from the public.
While it seems obvious that the public should be involved in the process, it wasn’t always the case. Prior to the Truth in Taxation law, taxpayers would receive a valuation in the spring but no information about how that valuation would impact their property taxes. Taxpayers could attend county commission meetings and city council meetings, but few participated in the process. The aim of the Truth in Taxation law was to improve public participation, enhance transparency and accountability, and strengthen the relationship between local governments and residents.
Truth in Taxation meetings are generally held in December. The meeting for Rice County was held on Dec. 1. The city of Faribault's meeting is at 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
I would strongly encourage you to attend. As a former mayor, I can tell you that the input of the community can have a large influence.
Community alerts
As the winter season approaches with full force, it is important to stay in the loop on emergency notifications. One way to do this is by signing up to receive alerts about snow and other emergencies. These alerts can keep you and your family safe.