June is Pride Month — a time to recognize, acknowledge, and honor our LGBTQ+ patients, families, employees and community. At Allina Health we are committed to providing exceptional care to all those who entrust us with their care.
As physicians, we feel that providing the best care for each patient starts with getting to know who they are and understanding what health goals are important to them. We may ask about a person’s family. We may talk about a person’s job. And we may want to learn more about a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation.
Learning about all of these important aspects of a person’s life can help us provide whole person care that is tailored specifically and is sensitive to each individual. As we celebrate Pride Month, we want to shed light on the importance of providing individualized care to the LGBTQ+ community.
A large number of people in the U.S. identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/non-binary, or queer. More than 7% of all people in the U.S. and 21% of the Generation-Z population identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community.
This represents a large portion of the people who seek care in our clinics, and having medical professionals who have experience, training and understanding of LGBTQ+ health needs ensures that our LGBTQ+ patients feel welcome, seen, supported, cared for and feel a sense of belonging when they enter our hospitals and clinics.
LBGTQ+ health is a field of medicine that has existed for many decades. It includes research, health services and medications specific to the LGBTQ+ community. While there are no LBGTQ+-specific diseases or illnesses, LBGTQ+ people are more likely to experience certain health issues compared to people who are not LBGTQ+ according the National Institutes of Health.
These health issues are often related to the stigma and discrimination experienced by LBGTQ+ people in their daily lives — including at school or work, in public places, or in health care settings. Being a member of a group that experiences discrimination can cause high levels of stress (often called minority stress), which can lead to a broad range of health problems.
For example, transgender youth are almost four times as likely to experience depression as their non-transgender peers. This number is directly impacted by experiences of rejection by family and friends. There is a higher rate of cigarette smoking in lesbian, gay and bisexual individuals according to the American Lung Association. It is understandable how somebody experiencing frequent harassment and discrimination may have a harder time quitting smoking. It is very important that we understand these unique health challenges so that we can help improve the health of LGBTQ+ individuals.
Whether in Faribault, Owatonna or the Twin Cities, LBGTQ+ health care has become the standard of care at Allina Health.
We believe that each person deserves equal access to high-quality, individualized health care — whether a person is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning or identify with other gender identities.
To ensure we are offering a full continuum of LGBTQ+ care at our clinics, Allina Health provides LGBTQ+-specific mental health services for adults and adolescents, hormone replacement and Patient Wisdom, an online platform where patients can share stories about their lives and health to help our care teams get know our patients more broadly.
Pride Month is a time to celebrate the diversity of our LGBTQ+ community and the value that diversity brings to our communities. As Allina Health physicians in Faribault and Owatonna, we are privileged to provide care to our LGBTQ+ community, as we recognize our primary care clinics are a crucial starting point for each individual’s unique journey toward becoming the healthiest version of themselves.