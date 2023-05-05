Every day, countless young people face challenges that can make it difficult for them to succeed in school, develop healthy relationships, and achieve their goals. However, with the right support and guidance, young people can thrive and reach their full potential. That’s where mentoring programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters come in.
We provide a safe and supportive environment for young people to grow and learn from positive role models who can help them navigate life’s challenges. We believe all youth can benefit from an additional positive role model in their life.
Big Brothers Big Sisters only has three requirements for youth to enroll in our program. First, they have to live in our service area. Secondly, they must be between the ages of 5-14 at the time of enrollment. Finally, and most importantly, they have to want to be part of the program.
There are many misconceptions about the youth we serve. Did you know, that there isn’t an income requirement, and we are not just for children from single-parent households. In fact, 51% of the youth we serve live in a two-parent household. This is a significant change from four years ago.
Now more than ever, parents are looking for additional positive role models for their children outside of their family. Parents know that it is hard to be a kid and having a mentor can help.
There are many challenges youth face today that were not present 10 or 20 years ago. By providing a mentor for youth, we are providing them with a friend. Someone to talk to, someone to explore with and someone to remind them that it’s ok to be a kid and just have fun. Sometimes we need to let go of life’s burdens for an afternoon and grab an ice cream cone or go for a walk. I know it sounds simple and it truly is.
Think of your friends. The friends you hang out with are usually the people you enjoy the most because it’s easy and fun. That’s what Big Brothers Big Sisters does. We match volunteers (Bigs) with youth (Littles) that have similar interests and hobbies, making a natural friendship. We provide free activities and support to help make it easy to have fun. It’s that simple but mentoring truly works.
Now that you know, maybe it’s time to volunteer to be a Big and add a Little fun into your life.
Michelle Redman is executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota.