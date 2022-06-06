As we are getting crops in the ground later than usual, you probably don’t have insect pests on your mind. One critter that you should start thinking about, however, is alfalfa weevil.
Alfalfa is growing well in our area and alfalfa weevil is a small beetle that damages alfalfa early in the growing season. Mid-May and into June is the time to scout for alfalfa weevil.
Alfalfa weevils overwinter as adults and only go through one generation per year. Larvae are the most damaging stage that can severely skeletonize leaves. A lot of times, growers become aware of the larvae when they find them on their mower during the first cutting of the year.
It’s a good idea to start scouting because alfalfa weevil adults have been spotted. But, it’s still early to make alfalfa weevil treatment decisions, in most fields. Typically, most alfalfa weevil pressure and management decisions are around late first cutting and early second cutting.
There are risks to spraying early. Spraying early can miss late-arriving adults and unhatched eggs, increasing the need for an additional insecticide application.
Spraying under threshold can increase the risk of insecticide resistance. Sometimes, what we might think is insecticide resistance is actually a poorly applied or timed application. But, over time, insecticide resistance can develop. Therefore, we should avoid applying the same insecticide back-to-back, so an unneeded insecticide application limits your options for the next application.
Insecticides labeled for alfalfa weevil include pyrethroids and organophosphates. Parasitoid wasps and other natural enemies that help suppress alfalfa pest populations are also vulnerable to these insecticides. If you end up decreasing your natural enemy populations, you may get a flare up of alfalfa weevil or other pests.
To scout for alfalfa weevil, use a sweep net to determine if larvae are present. If you find larvae, select and cut 30 plants at ground level. Make sure you are gathering plants from across the field to get a representative sample. Write down the height of each plant and shake it into a bucket to determine the average number of larvae on each stem. You can find economic thresholds for alfalfa weevil at https://z.umn.edu/AlfalfaWeevilScouting.
The economic threshold can help you decide if an insecticide treatment will pay off. Is it likely that you will get a return on investment? If you are going to mow soon (more than 50% of plants are at bud stage) insecticide application generally does not have an economic return on investment because mowing and lack of cover will reduce larvae populations. Also, keep in mind that as a flowering crop, alfalfa is attractive to pollinator insects when it’s in bloom.
In addition to having potential economic benefits, following threshold and integrated pest management recommendations for alfalfa can also help protect pollinators. If a field is near bloom stage, it is often too late for an insecticide application, but mowing followed by scouting can help provide the most economical decision and help avoid application when pollinators would be attracted to the field.