As a nonprofit director, my job is trying to help people avoid poverty. But I can’t honestly tell you why, in the richest democracy in the world, the number of poor people equals the entire population of Australia. That’s a quantification author Matthew Desmond makes in his newest book, "Poverty, by America."

Elizabeth Child is the executive director of Rice County Area United Way. Reach her at elizabeth@ricecountyunitedway.org.

