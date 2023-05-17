This week has been a rush of conference committee reports. Numerous joint committees have zero Republican representation to influence the final versions of these bills.
This has made it extremely difficult for the public to have their voice heard on many of these controversial topics — especially for cases like with the Public Safety Omnibus where amendments were posted just 14 minutes before the hearing and were adopted with no public testimony. This is not the way our government should work.
The theme for this budget should be accountability to the taxpayer, but it seems as though the theme is spend and spend. We started this session with over $17.5 billion and not only has that been spent in the new budget, but an additional $9.5 billion in new taxes to fund even more spending.
There is so much spending that even this week a tax cut that passed with bipartisan support has been removed from the tax bill. Language that would have exempted a number of baby care items from sales tax was sent to conference committee in both House and Senate versions of the bill but has now been removed in the most recent version of the conference report to give the state more money to spend.
The Public Safety Bill reduces the mandatory minimums for violent criminals and those convicted of gun crimes. A public safety bill should do just that, focus on keeping the public safe, but this does the exact opposite by removing consequences for those who are victimizing Minnesotans.
The bill also includes two anti-Second Amendment provisions. Both red flag and universal background checks were added in conference committee with no public testimony taken. These two pieces of legislation have been highly contested this year.
These omnibus bills also show a lack of accountability to the Constitution by disregarding numerous points that govern interstate commerce and the full faith and credit of other states’ laws. Included are the environment and energy bill that adds restrictions on the electrical grid that is shared with North Dakota and who have stated they intend to file a lawsuit over this regulation.
Clearly, constitutional concerns are not an issue as the Judiciary Bill includes a blatant disregard for the First Amendment. A new “Bias Registry” would give the Department of Human Rights a database for citizens to report acts that are not criminal but could make someone feel unsafe.
By their own admission, this includes speech as simple as questioning the origins of the COVID-19 virus or wearing clothing for or against certain political movements. This is blatantly opposed to the spirit of our Bill of Rights, yet will likely become law in the next few days.
Minnesotans want a government that is held accountable to the people. Rather, this year we have seen out-of-control spending and disregard for the concerns we hear every day from constituents. Public safety and fiscal responsibility should not be this difficult.