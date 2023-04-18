Several years ago, Faribault applied for and was granted the distinction of becoming a Tree City USA. This means that Faribault agreed to invest dollars and sweat equity in planting and caring for trees annually to help maintain our urban forest and beautiful tree canopies.
An annual observance of Arbor Day takes place and new trees are planted in cooperation with our local GROWS (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service) group who contributed $1,000 for new trees. This is only a small portion of what the city invests.
This year the challenge has been dealing with the ash borer problem. Sadly, hundreds of trees have needed removal. City crews will be diligently working this year planting new trees as well as identifying others needing attention.
Trees are truly a gift to us all. According to the Nature Conservancy there are six key ways in which trees help us all.
1. Trees help remove greenhouse gases that cause climate change.
2. They absorb carbon dioxide from the air and store it.
3. Trees are beneficial to our health as they produce oxygen for breathing and remove harmful air pollution. A walk among the trees in a park correlates with a drop in anxiety and depression. They aid in both our mental and physical well being. Trees filter water, making our drinking supply cleaner. Trees store and filter more than half of the U.S. water supply.
5. Forests create habitat both at ground level and at the top in their canopies. These allow many diverse species to thrive.
6. Trees are a natural air conditioning system and can help to keep down energy costs.
Beyond these gifts, in our northern climate trees give us some shelter from the very cold temperatures. Trees also offer recreation as in climbing trees or attaching a swing for fun. There is also the sheer beauty of sitting or lying back and enjoying the view, listening to the birds, breathing in the aroma as the leaves waft through the air.
There is a role for citizens to play in maintaining the gift of trees.
Plant a new tree in your yard or check with the city if you could donate a tree to be planted on public property.
It is recommended that native trees be planted if at all possible. They are used to our soil and climate and are likely to survive longer. Check with the Rice County Forestry office or local arborist to find trees that would work in your setting or folks are prone to piling up soil around them.
Also make sure that the tree is planted properly. All too often trees are planted too deep and roots cannot grow properly. Appropriate watering is critical. The Forestry office can also give you information on this.
Some folks complain that they may not benefit from the tree that they plant today, but others will in the future. Remember: A tree is a gift to the whole community and our planet Earth.
This year the city and GROWS will celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, May 6 at 9:30 a.m. at River Trails park. The community is invited to come and help recognize this day.
Pat Rice is a member of the city of Faribault's Tree Committee.